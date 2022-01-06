Woman Dies Trapped Under Car In Happy Valley Driveway

A young woman has tragically died after being struck by her own car in a Happy Valley driveway.

Emergency crews were called to Jerilderie Drive about 6pm Thursday, to find a woman trapped under a Holden SUV.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

The 22-year-old woman was treated at the scene by paramedics, but sadly was not able to be saved.

Police say initial investigations reveal the woman’s parked car rolled back and hit her.

No-one one else is believed to have been involved in the incident.

Major Crash Investigators attended the scene last night and police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr