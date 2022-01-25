Woman Drowns At Popular Sunshine Coast Beach

A summer holiday has turned into a tragedy after a woman drowned at a popular Sunshine Coast beach on Tuesday morning.

Surfers discovered the body of the woman “face down” in the water at Marcus Beach, south of Noosa Heads, shortly after 6am.

Surf Life Saving Queensland’s Trent Robinson told the Courier that the surfers bought her to the shore and performed CPR, before paramedics arrived at the scene.

Sadly, she was not able to be saved.

“The conditions are pretty horrible following that large swell, we still have plenty of water movement,” the Sunshine Coast lifeguard supervisor said.

“Especially in the morning with those big tides, conditions are very unstable.”

Mr Robinson confirmed the woman was on holidays at the Sunshine Coast.

Beachgoers are reminded to wait until the lifeguards red and yellow flags go up at 7am before entering the water.

It follows a near-drowning at Sunshine Beach on Monday afternoon.

Paramedics attended the scene where a person swimming outside of flags, was bought to shore by members of the public after taking in water.

Ahead of Australia Day celebrations, authorities are encouraging people not to mix drinking with swimming.

“We know that drinking alcohol around water can be lethal and that it is a key risk factor for young men in particular,” Royal Life Saving CEO Justin Scarr said.

It comes as the latest figures from the Royal Life Saving Society reveal 60 drowning's have already occurred over the summer, with men aged 18 to 34 at the highest risk.

