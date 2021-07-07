Woman Falls to Her Death at Kangaroo Point Cliffs

A woman's been found dead at the bottom of Kangaroo Point cliffs.

Police were called to the scene at River Terrace around 5pm on Tuesday after a woman fell from the cliffs.

Attempts were made to revive the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the woman was celebrating her 33rd birthday before she fell, her death is believed to be an accident.

The woman was a Brazilian national and her family back in Brazil have been contacted.

A sudden death investigation has been launched, but police do not believe it to be suspicious.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.