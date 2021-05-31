Woman Found Dead On South West Highway After Driving Car Into Tree

A 28 year old woman has died in a car crash on South West Highway in Boyanup.

On Saturday night just before 8:30 pm, the woman was reported as driving north up the South West Highway.

She was driving a grey Toyota Hilux.

Failing to follow the bend in the road, the woman drove her ute directly into a tree.

South West Highway Car crash:

The woman died at the scene.

Major crash detectives are investigating the death and are asking anyone who saw the crash to call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report Here.

