Woman Granted Bail After Being Charged With Sister's Alleged Hit & Run

A woman has been charged over the death of her sister following an alleged hit and run in Melbourne on Monday.

The pair are believed to have been arguing before the 24-year-old victim attempted to exit the black SUV.

The 22-year-old learner driver Asyai Luk is then alleged to have driven away, dragging her older sister alongside the car until she hit a parked car.

Luk is then alleged to have fled the scene in the black SUV.

Witnesses attempted to aid the older sister before she was transported to Royal Melbourne Hospital with major head injuries, where she later passed away.

Luk has since been charged with dangerous driving occasion death, failing to stop and failing to render assistance.

The 22-year-old has been granted bail with strict conditions including regular reporting to police and is barred from driving a vehicle.

