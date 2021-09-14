Woman & Her Dog Escape From Burning Home On Gagebrook Road

A Gagebrook woman has woken to her house on fire after police officers spotted the blaze during their nightly patrol.

Bridgewater police were driving past the Tottenham road property at 10:20PM on Monday night when they spotted a fire inside one of the bedrooms.

The police were quick to wake the woman and help her out of the home.

A neighbour also jumped into help using a garden hose to contain the blaze until fire emergency services arrived.

The woman and her dog were able to escape from the blaze completely unharmed.

The cause of the blaze is still unknow and is being investigated by police.

The damage to the property including water and fire damage is estimated to be worth $40,000.

Authorities said the property was fitted with working fire alarms at the time of the fire.

