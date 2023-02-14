Woman Hospitalised After Being Struck By Tram On Moped

A woman in her 20’s has been hospitalised after being hit by a tram while riding a moped on the Gold Coast on Monday evening.

The woman was believed to have been driving a moped along Surfers Paradise Boulevard when she was struck by a tram at around 9PM on the corner of Trickett Street.

Paramedics were called to the scene where they treated the woman for chest and leg injuries.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

She was then transported to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

The woman in her 20’s is now in stable condition.

Police have not launched a formal investigation into the incident and have confirmed the collision was likely an unfortunate accident.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.