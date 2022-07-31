Woman In Custody Following Suspicious Death At Perth Home

A homicide investigation has been launched following the suspicious death of a man in north west Perth home.

Detectives have arrested a woman in relation to the man’s death after his body was discovered inside an Alkimos home on Saturday morning.

Police were called out to the scene at around 6:20AM on Saturday morning where they found a man deceased inside the Alkimos home.

A woman in her 20’s has been arrested and is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

Detectives are yet to reveal an official cause of death.

Forensic and homicide officers are continuing to comb through the scene for evidence.

