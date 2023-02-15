Woman In Her 70's Critical After Being Pulled From Gold Coast Canal

An elderly woman is in critical condition after being pulled from a canal on the Gold Coast on Wednesday.

Emergency services including the High Acuity Response team, were called out to a home on Royal Albert Crescent in Paradise Point at around 6:30AM on Wednesday.

Paramedics arrived to find a woman in her 70’s in serious condition after being pulled from the canal behind her home.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The woman was treated at the scene before being transported to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The woman is now believed to be in critical condition.

It has not yet been revealed why the woman needed to be pulled from the water.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.