Woman Involved In Hawthorn Racism Allegations Withdraws From Investigation

“Significant concerns” of a lack of independence, continuing harmful patterns, and “cultural safety” are just some of the reasons the woman at the centre of the Hawthorn racism allegations has withdrawn from the AFL investigation.

The woman, referred to as “Amy” in a statement on behalf of her by Marque Lawyers, said the investigation was “rushed” and being completed by people too close to the league for it to be “independent”.

She said her decision would be her part in ensuring other First Nations people would not endure similar behaviours.

“I could either stay numb and silent, or I could find my voice and play my part in the struggle to try and create safety and protection for our young ones who would inevitably face these systems,” Amy said in the statement.

The lawyer’s said Amy's stance came "out of obligation not just to herself or her family, but to the First Nations players that follow, who vest their lives and trust in a game that has so little regard for them".

"In refusing to participate in this unsafe process, Amy is refusing to consent to the silencing tactics of the AFL."

