Woman Killed In Horrific Car Crash At Melbourne Airport

Driver collided with a truck

A truck has collided with a vehicle at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday, causing a horrific fatality while another person is in critical condition.

Emergency services were called to the crash which occurred around 2:40pm, at the intersection of Terminal Drive and Centre Road.

The driver of the car died at the scene. A passenger from the incident was taken directly to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition.

The truck driver was not injured and has been in conversation with police.

Authorities will investigate the collision, with police reports to arrive shortly.

30 June 2021

Melbourne Airport
Melbourne Airport
