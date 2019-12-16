Woman On Course For A Coal-Only Christmas After Stringing A Big Ol' Dick Of Lights On Her Roof

A woman in the US has made global headlines - and, more than likely, the "Naughty" list - after stringing her leftover Christmas lights up in the shape of a dick on the roof of her house.

Shelby Gash, from Kansas, ran her proposal for the extra decorations by her family first, pledging to keep them up until "HOA [Home Owners Association] complains".

And then, in the spirit of Christmas, she lit the neighbourhood up with an 18-metre penis-and-balls.

'Tis, indeed, the season.

After the usual worldwide 15 minutes of fame that going viral now brings, Gash ended up taking the lights down after her next-door neighbours admitted that it was "inappropriate" for children while they were being interviewed by local news.

Not that, Gash pointed out, that means that everyone hated it.

"The news is making it seem like all the neighbours are angry," Gash said in an updated Facebook post. "I never got a personal complaint, I have had tons of neighbours reach out to me saying they LOVE IT!

"The neighbours that were interviewed on the news came over to my house and chuckled with me and they got me a very kind card.

"I'm definitely getting thumbs up than downs."

That's one way to ensure Santa takes note of your house, anyway.

