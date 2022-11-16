Woman's Body Discovered In NSW Flood Waters

A woman’s body has been discovered during a search for two missing people in Central West NSW flood waters.

The body is yet to be identified but police believed it to be missing woman, 60-year-old Dianne Smith.

Ms Smith went missing from Eugowra on Monday morning after speaking on the phone with a family member.

Eugowra has been hit hard by heavy rain and flood waters as a result of the overflow from the Lachlan River.

Emergency services have deployed boats and helicopters to help evacuate the 700 residents.

Search teams are still looking for missing man Ljubia Vigec who has also been missing since Monday morning.

The 85-year-old was last seen at his home in Eugowra.

Flood waters have started to drop across Eugowra today with residents beginning the clean-up.

