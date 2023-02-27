Woman's Body Discovered In South East Melbourne Home

A 20-year-old woman has been found dead at a home in Melbourne’s southeast on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to a Cranbourne home on Roma Avenue after a body was discovered at around 5:15Pm on Sunday.

Homicide detectives established a crime scene at the property where investigators worked overnight.

It is not yet clear how the woman died with police currently awaiting the results of a post-mortem.

Police are urging anyone with information about the woman’s death to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The woman’s death is currently being treated as suspicious pending the results of the post-mortem.

