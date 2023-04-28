Woman’s Body Found In Brisbane Unit, Man Assisting Police

The body of a 45-year-old woman has been at a unit in the Brisbane suburb of Annerley.

Police arrived at the unit on Franklin Street around 9pm on Thursday where they found the body of the woman inside.

The woman’s death is under investigation with a crime scene established.

A 53-year-old man who is known to the woman was at the unit when police arrived and is assisting with their inquiries.

Neighbours speaking to media said the woman wasn’t known well and that no noises were heard prior to police discovering her body.

Forensic officer are expected to assess the scene today.

