Woman’s Body Found on Walking Track in Margaret River

The body of a woman in her 30s was found along a popular walking trail off Bussell Highway in Margaret River on Monday morning.

The identity of the woman has not yet been identified but it’s believed she resided in two homes one in Perth and one in Margaret River.

Police are investigating the body found in Margaret River

Bunbury and Busselton Police are investigating the circumstances around her death and are trying to determine the last movements of the woman.

WA Police have released little details about the incident but made a brief statement saying "Inquiries are being made into the circumstances leading to the woman's death."

Police are urging anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a report online at crimestopperswa.com.au

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.