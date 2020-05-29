Woman Slammed for Packing Partner's Lunch

A woman has been shamed for preparing her partner's lunch after posting a photo of her budget-friendly choices on a Facebook group.

The photo showed a spread of including a sandwich, cheese, meats, biscuits, fruit, a muesli bar, a Powerade and more.

Sharing the post to Budget Friendly Meals Australia, the woman was proud to save coin on a healthier alternative to the takeaway her tradie partner would often eat at work.

It got JB & Jules wondering if it was a cute and thoughtful act, or if a grown man is too old to having his lunch packed for him.

