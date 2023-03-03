Woman Suffers Chemical Burns To Face On The Gold Coast

A woman has been hospitalised after suffering from severe chemical burns to her face on the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to the scene along Via Roma in Surfers paradise following reports of a chemical incident.

Paramedics arrived to find a woman suffering from burns to her neck and face.

The woman was treated at the scene before being transported to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

The burns are believed to have been caused by Caustic Soda.

The woman is now in stable condition at Gold Coast university Hospital.

