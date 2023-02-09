Woman To Face Court After Allegedly Ramming Police Car

A woman is set to face the Southport Magistrates Court today after a police car was rammed with an allegedly stolen vehicle in Surfers Paradise on Wednesday night.

The 50-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday after police allegedly discovered her driving a stolen Ford Mondeo Hatchback.

According to police, the vehicle had allegedly been taken from a Mount Gravatt home. ‘

Police will allege that when officers attempted to stop the woman, she reversed and rammed their police vehicle before trying to flee the scene.

The woman was arrested at the scene a short time later before being formally charged.

The 50-year-old has since been charged with dangerous operation of a police vehicle, fail to provide specimen of breath or saliva for test, driving unlicensed, fail to use reasonable care with syringe, possession of S4 medicine, possess pipe for use, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs and receiving tainted property.

The woman will appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

