Woman Traumatised Following Violent Home Invasion In South Brisbane

Police are seeking witnesses to a violent robbery in Sheldon that left a woman hospitalised on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman was punched in the face until she was unconscious and then dragged by her hair before being restrained using cable ties.

The woman was alone at her home when two men broke in and violently assaulted her.

The 49-year-old went to check out strange noises coming from inside her home when she found a man standing in her kitchen.

She then attempted to escape running down the hallway of her home before being chased and becoming trapped in a bathroom.

The man is then believed to have punched the woman in the face several times until she became unconscious before dragging her by her hair into the living room and tying her to furniture using cable ties.

"The offender took her mobile phone away and put that outside of the house before the woman was further assaulted,” police told reporters.

The woman was left tied to the furniture as the men scoured the home for belongings before eventually fleeing the scene.

The woman remained tied up until her children arrived home and freed her approximately two hours later.

The woman was transported to Redland Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Detective Inspector Stephen Hollands said the woman has been left traumatised by the incident.

She was distressed and she was suffering from bruising, soreness and cuts, and she was released in the early hours of this morning," Det Insp Hollands said.

"This is the most cowardly type of offensive we can investigate ... an innocent lady, going about her business in her own home and we have persons breaking into her home and assaulting her in the house."

