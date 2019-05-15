Woman Treated for Abdominal Injuries after Highway Crash on the Southern Downs This Morning

A woman was treated for minor abdominal injuries after a truck and car collided at Thulimbah early this morning.

Fire Crews and the Queensland Ambulance Servicess attended the scene of the crash at the intersection of the New England Highwasy and Thulimbah Road just before 6am.

In total six people were involved on the accident but no one sustained serious injuries.

