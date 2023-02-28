Woman Yet To Be Charged After Police Free Two Children From Locked Car

A Sydney woman might be charged after police were forced to smash a car window to pull her two children from a locked vehicle at Sydney’s Northern Beaches on Monday.

Police were forced to smash a window to retrieve a one-year-old and four-year-old child from inside a hot car while their mother was grocery shopping yesterday afternoon.

NRMA arrived on the scene alongside FRNSW, with NRMA making several attempts to gain access to the vehicle.

Police then arrived on scene after a bystander called triple zero.

The officers attempted to unlock the grey Honda in the carpark of a shopping centre on Pittwater Road at around 2:30PM.

When they were unable to unlock the vehicle, one of the officers broke the window using a baton and hammer.

The mother of the children returned to the vehicle a short time later.

Police have not yet determined whether they plan to charge the woman.

In NSW, it is a crime to leave a child unattended inside a locked vehicle with a maximum sentencing of six months in prison or a $22,000 fine if found guilty.

The incident comes only weeks after a toddler died after being left in a hot car during a 34 degree day in south west Sydney.

