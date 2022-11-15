Women's Health At Forefront Of Latest Andrews Government Election Pledge

Women’s health is at the centre of a $71 million pledge by the Andrews Government if re-elected at this month’s state election.

On Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews announced $58 million would be invested into creating 20 “comprehensive women’s health clinics” across Victoria as well as an additional Aboriginal-led clinic.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

To ensure all women have access to health care facilities $5.3 million will be used to establish a Mobile Women’s Health Clinic to visit remote parts of the state.

The hubs and clinics will be able to provide assistance to women suffering many conditions including dysmenorrhoea (period pain), fibroids, endometriosis, pelvic pain, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and managing the symptoms of menopause.

“For too long, too many women haven’t been listened to and their health issues have been ignored,” Mr Andrews said in a media release.

“This plan will transform women’s healthcare, ensuring every Victorian woman can access the support and treatment they need and deserve.

“Some of the most common conditions experienced by women go undiagnosed and untreated – tragically, sometimes until it’s too late.”

Locations for new Women’s Health Clinics:

Metro Sites

Alfred Hospital; Mercy Hospital for Women's/Austin Hospital; Casey Hospital; Footscray Hospital; Frankston Hospital; Maroondah Hospital – the future Queen Elizabeth II Hospital; Monash Medical Centre (Clayton); Northern Hospital; St Vincent's Hospital; Sunshine Hospital; Werribee Mercy Hospital; and The Royal Women's Hospital (which already runs a clinic – extending it to five days per week).

Regional Sites

Barwon Health in Geelong (which already runs a clinic – extending it from one to five days per week); Goulburn Valley Health; Ballarat Base Hospital; Bendigo Hospital; Latrobe Regional Hospital; Mildura Base Hospital; Northeast Health Wangaratta; and Warrnambool Base Hospital.

The pledge comes after Mr Andrews announced 1,500 dispensers would be placed across 700 public sites providing free sanitary pads and tampons.

From The Monthly and LiSTNR comes The Politics Podcast, a new daily podcast that cuts through the noise and delivers you the in-depth analysis of the moments that defined the day in politics. Hear it on the LiSTNR app.