Women's Leadership Networking Event - Melisa Rowe, Lisa Marquis and Tamara Virgo

The next event of the Esperance Women's Networking series is happening this Thursday at the Best Western Hospitality Inn at around 11am. Light lunch will be offered and the women (and men) of Esperance will be enlightened by three inspiring speakers who will share their own experiences establishing a business in town.

Each come from a unique background!

Melisa Rowe can be seen providing the zen and yoga to Esperance locals at her studio Twilight Yoga on Hicks Street. Before that though, Melisa and her husband David bought their first business when she was only 21 years old!

Lisa Marquis has been a stalwart at EACS for nine years and was the driving force bringing the Big Picture project to the school and providing students with an alternate pathway to university that isn't through ATAR.

Tamara Virgo developed the TVFS (TV Financial Service) Knowledge Centre, an online platform that educates the public about financial topics. She has worked in banking and now has her own mortgage broking and financial planning business.

These events are always incredibly informative and a great chance to meet some of her successful and inspiring local heroes (or heroines)!

Don't miss out!!