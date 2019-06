One Wongan Hills resident has received a life changing prize.

They have taken out the Set For Life prize recently which nets them $20,000 a month for the next 20 years!

Total prize equals $4.8 million.

The prize was sold at Wongan Hills Newsagency, their first division one win!

Jennie Fitzhardinge from LotteryWest told us that this is the most rewarding thing about her job, seeing winners have life changing experiences.