Pack a camera, pack a picnic and round up a crew and discover Wongan Hills this spring!

The annual Reynoldson Reserve Wildflower Festival is held annually.

Commencing Friday night with a “Sundowner at The Station”, Saturday sees Market Stalls, Wildflower & Art Display in the Arts Society, Bus Tours to Reynoldson Reserve, Kids Activities, Food Stalls etc.

Sunday is the “Seniors Morning Tea Sing-a-long” where everyone is welcome.

For more details visit