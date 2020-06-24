Police Investigate Woodbridge Theft

Tasmania Police are investigating the burglary of a Woodbridge residence after a local’s vehicle and multiple chainsaws were stolen.

The offenders allegedly broke into the residence sometime between about 7am and 6pm Tuesday. Car keys were reportedly taken from inside the house, then offenders proceeded to break open the garage door to steal the vehicle (similar to that pictured).

The car stolen was a white 2014 model two-door BMW 4 series with the registration plate D69QA.

Other items stolen include a Husqvarna 18-inch chainsaw, a Stihl 004 20-inch chainsaw, and a Stihl hedge trimmer.

Anyone with information about the burglary, or who may have seen the vehicle being driven since 7am Tuesday, is urged to contact Kingston CIB on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.