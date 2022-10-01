Woods and Gower Slam New Junior League Rules

Aaron Woods and Craig Gower have questioned the NRL and NSWRL signing off on a plan to abolish competitive games until the age of 13.

The idea is that the kids would play for wins and losses, but would not play for competition points and therefore would have no finals.

“You’ve got to learn to lose, you’ve got to be gracious in defeat from an early age,” Woods said to the Triple M Saturday Scrum.

Gower echoed Woods’ sentiments.

“Who comes up with this stuff? Come on, that’s part of the competition.”

“Competition is winning and losing and being able to understand both from a young age. You get drive from winning and losing.”

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!