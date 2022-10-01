Woods Calls For Brown To Start, Paulo Bench

David Ricco has revealed that Nathan Brown is a chance of starting in tomorrow’s Grand Final between Penrith and Parramatta.

Brown, who hasn’t played an NRL game since July, would start at lock and Ryan Matterson would drop back to the bench according to Riccio.

Aaron Woods, however, looks back to the State of Origin when the NSW Blues started Junior Paulo on the bench and believes the Eels could benefit from a similar tactic.

“I don’t mind (Brown starting) because you’re fighting fire with fire,” Woods said to the Triple M Saturday Scrum.

“I actually don’t mind Marata Niukore starting, I’d probably put Paulo back to the bench and start Brown.”

“We did that with Origin, you’ve got a massive body on the bench. If Brown can hold his own against Fisher-Harris and Leota, then Paulo would come on when those two are off.”

“It’s a big thinking plan for Parramatta.”

