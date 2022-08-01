Woods Hits Out At Arthur Critics
'Expecting Too Much'
Dragons star Aaron Woods has hit out at critics of Jakob Arthur as the young playmaker finds himself on verge of re-joining the first-grade side.
Arthur, the son of coach Brad, could be in line for a return to the halves when the Eels take on the Sea Eagles on Friday night, with star playmaker Mitchell Moses out of action for the next month with a finger injury.
The 19-year-old's potential return comes following an ugly incident last month when he was subjected to loud boos from Eels fans at home in CommBank Stadium.
Woods, a former Blues and Kangaroos forward, spoke out in defence of the young playmaker on Triple M's Monday Scrum.
"I've watched him play, he's a very good young player. He's going to grow into the game," Woods said.
