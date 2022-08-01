Woods Hits Out At Arthur Critics

Dragons star Aaron Woods has hit out at critics of Jakob Arthur as the young playmaker finds himself on verge of re-joining the first-grade side.

Arthur, the son of coach Brad, could be in line for a return to the halves when the Eels take on the Sea Eagles on Friday night, with star playmaker Mitchell Moses out of action for the next month with a finger injury.

The 19-year-old's potential return comes following an ugly incident last month when he was subjected to loud boos from Eels fans at home in CommBank Stadium.

Woods, a former Blues and Kangaroos forward, spoke out in defence of the young playmaker on Triple M's Monday Scrum.

"​I've watched him play, he's a very good young player. He's going to grow into the game," Woods said.

