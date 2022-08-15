Woods Queries Handling Of Ponga Drama

Triple M's and Dragons star Aaron Woods has questioned how the Knights plan to deal with Kalyn Ponga and Kurt Mann's toilet cubical incident in the aftermath of David Klemmer's punishment.

Newcastle confirmed on Monday it was launching an investigation after a video emerged of Ponga and Mann allegedly being escorted out of a toilet cubical.

The incident couldn't have come at a more awkward time after Klemmer was temporarily stood down and hit with a suspended fine following a clash with a club trainer earlier this month.

"David Klemmer got stood down for swearing, a joke... so how are they going to handle this situation?" Woods said on Triple M's Monday Scrum.

