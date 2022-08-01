Woods Rips 'Bullcrap' Cleary Reaction

Dragons star Aaron Woods has teed off on the commentary surrounding Nathan Cleary after the playmaker was hit with a five-game ban for a dangerous tackle.

Speaking on Triple M’s Monday Scrum, Woods explained why Cleary’s image as one of the good guys in the NRL shouldn’t matter when it comes to suspensions.

In the aftermath of Cleary’s tackle, the Panthers playmaker found support from rugby league greats and Origin coaches Brad Fittler and Billy Slater, who both spoke highly of his character over the weekend.

"That's bullcrap if you ask me, it's rubbish," Woods said on Triple M's Monday Scrum Podcast.

Cleary was hit with a grade three dangerous throw charge for his tackle on Dylan Brown.

