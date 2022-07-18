Woods Shuts Down 'Rubbish' Dragons Rumour

Dragons star Aaron Woods has shut down rumours of player unrest at the club.

The Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Chammas, who appears regularly on Triple M NRL, reported on Sunday night that several players aren't seeing eye-to-eye with coach Anthony Griffin.

Chammas' report also claimed that Griffin's future would come under the microscope at the club's next board meeting, with St George Illawarra now out of the top eight following a 28-point loss to the Roosters on Saturday.

"Just a little bit of rubbish talk. Our minds are focused on Manly on Friday night," Woods said on Triple M's Rush Hour.

