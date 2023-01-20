Woods | What Players Really Want In CBA Drama

Triple M's and Dragons star Aaron Woods has made it clear players aren't "complaining" about their salaries amid the competition's ongoing CBA crisis.

Players across all 17 teams have gone public in recent weeks with their frustrations over the NRL's renewed CBA, which has seen several teams go as far as to boycott league promotional and media commitments.

Those frustrations come after the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) disapproved of the recent CBA, with the governing body frustrated over the lack of communication between the players and the NRL over the details of the new pay and salary cap structure.

The NRL in December last year revealed a 25 per cent increase to the salary cap, rising from $9.6 million to $12.1 million.

"I assure you, we're not complaining about our salaries," Woods told Triple M's Rush Hour.

"The things a lot of people aren't understanding is when we retire, we've got 12 months of health cover. You look at Andrew Fifita who's had to retire because his body let him down, and he's got to have five surgeries.

"He can't fit all that in, in 12 months' time. After that 12-month period, he's got to cover all the costs himself for playing footy for the past 14 years.

"We've got a women's competition and we're trying to get a CBA for themselves."