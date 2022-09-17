Woods | Why Eels Are Penrith's Biggest Threat

Triple M's and Dragons star Aaron Woods has declared the Eels the biggest threat to knocking off reigning premiers Penrith.

The Eels on Friday night inched one-game closer to a spot in the grand final, with a clash booked against the Cowboys on the road in next week's preliminary final.

While a win in North Queensland won't be an easy task for Brad Arthur's Eels, Woods explained on Triple M just why Parramatta are the team to match it with the premiership favourites.

"For me, last night's [win over Canberra] was their big test," Woods said on Triple M.

"I personally think they're the only team that can beat Penrith in this competition. I thought that (Friday night's win) would be the hardest game for them because I think they can go up to North Queensland and knock them off... I just believe Parramatta would've gained a lot of confidence."

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!