Woods | Why Penrith's Reign Could End Soon

Triple M's and Dragons star Aaron Woods believes Penrith's dominance will drop in the next few years with a host of key players and coaches departing the club at the end of the season.

As Penrith lines up for its third-straight grand final, the team will look a lot different following Sunday's big day with the key players Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau, along with assistant coaches Cameron Ciraldo and Andrew Webster, all among several key figures departing the club.

“I know they’ve got a lot of really good players with the likes of Cleary, Yeo and Edwards, but you are losing Apisai Koroisau who is an integral part of their spine,” Woods said on Triple M's Grand Final Scrum Podcast.

“Someone in Ciraldo who’s going to another club, players are going to start to say, ‘I love playing under Cameron, do I go the bulldogs for less money to play under him because he’s such a good coach?'

“They're the effects that are going to hurt Penrith.

"They've stayed at the top over the last couple of seasons, but to keep all these players when you're losing so many coaches is going to cause an effect.

"Next year they will be sweet, but I think in a couple of years it will take a toll."

LISTEN HERE:

FULL GRAND FINAL SCRUM PODCAST: