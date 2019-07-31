Woodstock 2019 Is Officially Cancelled

Breaking news just in, Woodstock 50 has been officially cancelled just weeks before it's due to happen, 16-18 August.

Following months of mixed messages surrounding the event, Woodstock co founder and organiser Michael Lang has officially pulled the pin on the 2019 gig.

Set to be the resurrection of the most famous rock music festival of all time, Woodstock 50 was riddle with issues, from the commercial pop headliners, to the change of location and more recently heritage act John Fogarty pulling out of the event.

In a statement shared by Rolling Stone magazine, Lang said; “We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the festival we imagined with the great line-up we had booked and the social engagement we were anticipating."

Fogarty told Variety magazine earlier this week he will be having his own celebration of Woodstock 1969 at the original festival site in New York.

For all that matters in Rock News this week:





Want more Classic Rock? Now there’s even more Triple M stations that rock. Download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get Triple M Classic Rock, Triple M Greatest Hits, Triple M Aussie, and Triple M Country.