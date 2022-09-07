Woodsy Believes The Dragons Have A Promising Future

St George Illawarra forward Aaron Woods joined The Rush Hour and chatted about the promising youngsters at the Dragons.

Wendell Sailor, a former Saint himself asked why it took a while for players like Jayden Sullivan and Tyrell Sloan time to get more action on the field like their fellow teammates Talatau Amone and Mat Feagai.

Though Woodsy understood Dell's concerns, the experience earned at the end of the season proved worthwhile, as the more they played the more conditioned they became to the rigorous standards of the NRL.

'Just leave them in there.

'Let them get the consistency of rugby league.

'At the back end of the year we gave these blokes an opportunity and they've really showed they've learned from their mistakes.'

Though the Dragons fell short of their aims to make the Finals, they still earned four more wins than last season and have some promising signs ahead.

