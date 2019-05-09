Woolies announce a roll out across all stores to treat sudden cardiac arrest.

Our local stores are set to be given defibrillators as the supermarket chain say they're rolling them out nationally.

They've installed their first Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in Sydney and is set to have 500 stores completed by the end of June.

Rural and regional communities will be the first to receive them, because they're in areas that may be harder to access them.

All stores have a first responder who will be trained in operating the AED.

The Heart Foundation say there's up to 15,000 cardiac arrests each year in Australia and 10,000 people die from them.

Well done Woolies.