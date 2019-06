The iconic Woolworths chocolate mud cake - from your birthday to work function - everyone in Australia has had one.

As of yesterday, you had the option of choosing the tried and tested choppy mud cake from Woolworths, or changing it up and going for the weird-ass white chocolate option they have to offer.

BUT, as of today, there's now a third option with Woolies dropping a chocolate-orange mud cake ready for us to buy and devour.

And all for the low price of $4.80 too.