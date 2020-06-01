Woolies Just Made Your Day With A New Flavour Of Their Iconic Mudcake

Ah, the Woolies mudcake. A stalwart of the office birthday celebration, of parties for eight-year-olds and 80-year-olds alike.

But even though it's been a while since we've been able to gather around a table as a group and pop that clear, plastic lid open, Woolworths are rewarding us with a brand new flavour: Cookies and Cream.

Almost a year after the limited edition launch of a chocolate orange version, the Cookies and Cream Mudcake has launched in stores across the country, serving up that classic, dense choccy cake with a "smooth ganache and crumbly cookie pieces".

Woolworths Head of Bakery - what a job - Andy Thomas said that they "had a lot of fun developing" the new flavour and that he suspected that Cookies and Cream Mudcakes will be "flying off the shelves in no time".

Since it is limited edition, the new mudcake offering won't be around for long but luckily, we're all adults and we can just buy and eat a cake any old time, regardless of whether there's a celebration or not.

Still got some time to kill? Check out our brand new channel, Triple M's Pub Talk, where we cover everything from the best chips - controversial #1, just letting you know - to the best records to listen to in isolation.