mix94.5's Kids Appeal with Telethon has raised over $1.5million over the past five years - all towards helping sick kids in WA.

We're at it again in 2019 and asking you again for your support! From now until June 30, you can donate at any of WA's Woolworths stores - whether that's big or small. Just drop your spare change in the collection tins, or make a tax deductible donation at any register. It all goes towards our Kids Appeal with Telethon, and every cent counts!

We'll be presenting a cheque to Telethon at the 2019 Telethon weekend (26-27 October) for the total amount raised, and from there your donation will help numerous Western Australian charities. Even a small donation can go a long way.

Listen to The Big Breakfast's Clairsy, Matt & Kymba weekday mornings from 6am for the daily update of how much we've raised.

You can also donate here!