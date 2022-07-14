Woolworths Launch New Rapid Delivery Service

Grocery chain Woolworths are rolling out their brand-new rapid delivery service in partnership with Uber.

The grocery giant have promised delivery in under one hour as part of their new delivery service ‘Metro60’.

The new delivery service was announced last month which has reportedly put significant pressure on newcomers Milkrun and Voly.

Woolworths chief transformation officer Von Ingram told The Sydney Morning Herald that they are keeping a close eye on data to ascertain the profitability of the delivery service.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The new service enables customers to purchase groceries from Woolworth Metro stores within their vicinity from a new app.

The groceries are then delivered to the customer within an hour through the use of Uber drivers.

The delivery service is currently being rolled-out throughout Sydney with Melbourne soon to follow.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.