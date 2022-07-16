Woolworths Opens First Online Customer Fulfilment Centre In Queensland

The first online customer fulfilment centre (CFC) for Australian supermarket Woolworths has opened in Queensland's capital.

Located at Goodman’s Rochedale Motorway Estate in Brisbane, the CFC is purposed to address the growing demand for online groceries in Brisbane.

The multi-million-dollar CFC is 10,000m² in size and fitted with large aisles and more shelf space compared to standard Woolworths supermarketd and stocked with over 25,000 products.

The CFC is the only one by Woolworths which provides the Direct to Boot service.

With up to 800 employees, the facility will support up to 30,000 home deliveries and Direct to Boot pick-up windows a week.

Woolworths e-ComX Managing Director Sally Copland said Brisbane Woolworths customers have made the most of online shopping and the CFC will continue to meet that demand.

“Over the past three years, we’ve seen the demand for online groceries in Metro Brisbane more than triple, a trend we are actually seeing across the entire state of Queensland. To keep pace with this demand we’re investing in new online infrastructure to offer our customers more delivery windows and an even more reliable service," she said.

“As well as strengthening our network capability, this new state-of-the-art facility is an important part of our ongoing commitment to investment and jobs in Queensland. We’re delighted to be welcoming hundreds of new team members to our new facility.”

The CFC is part of Woolworths’ Queensland eCommerce network development, which includes the existing Woolworths Maroochydore (Big Top) Store and supermarket store network.

