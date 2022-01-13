Woolworths Recall Popular Baby Wipes After Reports Of 'Dangerous Infection'

Woolworths has issued an urgent recall of one of their baby products sold nationwide.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) issued the warning for Huggies Thick Baby Wipes on Wednesday.

The infection called Burkholderia cepacia was discovered in products sold across the country, ranging from October 2021 to January 2022.

The particular products under recall include the limited edition tropical version featuring The Little Mermaid and Toy Story designs, and fragrance free wipes.

“Burkholderia cepacia may cause serious infections or health complications in people with weakened immune systems,” the warning on the ACCC website reads. Customers have been told to stop using the wipes, and make a call to the manufacturer for a replacement. “Contact Kimberly-Clark Australia to arrange for a replacement, gift card or refund,” the product site rea. Parents and guardians must take a photo of the product disposed or removed from their everyday use when contacting Kimberly-Clark. Anyone who needs more information is urged to contact the Huggies Customer Care team on 1800 028 334.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.