Woolworths Set Price Freeze On Everyday Items To Help Ease Cost Of Living

Woolworths has announced a price freeze on almost 200 items across a “trolleys’ worth of meaningful essentials” until the end of 2022, as the cost of living continues to soar.

According to News Corp, an email will land in consumers inboxes tomorrow, addressing the rising cost of living crisis facing Australians.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

“The challenges we’ve worked through together in the last two plus years have been unparalleled – from droughts and fires to Covid, floods and supply shortages and now inflation and the pressure on households’ budgets,” Woolowrths CEO Brad Banducci wrote.

"Most recently, we have seen material inflation in vegetables given the very poor growing season on the Eastern Seaboard, due to the rain, high humidity and low light levels – hence what you may see on cucumbers, capsicums and lettuces amongst others."

“As we all lean into the challenges of inflation, rest assured the whole team at Woolworths is committed to making sure you can always Get your Woolies worth,” the email said.

The prize freezing “means despite ongoing inflation challenges and pressures, Woolworths is committing that the prices on these essential trolley items bought regularly by Australian families will remain at the same price as they are today”.

The price-fixing will apply to Woolworths branded products, including flour, sugar, eggs, coffee, and tea, as well as pasta, frozen peas, cheese blocks, nappies and household essentials like laundry powder, garbage bags and dishwashing liquids.

The full list of price freeze products can be found here.

The price freeze items are additional to the 300 “Winter essentials” that Woolies have already dropped the price on.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr