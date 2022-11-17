Woolworths To Drop Mandatory Vaccination Policy For Workers

Woolworths have announced they will be removing their mandatory Covid vaccination policy.

The grocery giant has also announced plans to change several other Covid protocols.

Woolworths made the call after a thorough review of their current vaccination policies and are now “strongly” encouraging their staff to obtain their Covid vaccinations.

Other protocols to be removed include screens at self-service check-out counters.

Woolworths Group Chief Medical Officer Dr Rob McCartney said the increased vaccination rate has played a part in allowing the supermarket franchise to reassess some of their Covid protocols.

"High vaccination rates across the community have played a crucial role in Australia's fight against COVID, reducing the severity of infections and delivering a return to greater freedoms with the continued easing of restrictions," he said.

"Our team vaccination requirement was designed to respond to the health risks during an acute period of the pandemic, however we have recently reviewed whether it is still necessary in light of high community-wide vaccination and the evolution in how we now live with COVID.

"Based on the latest medical information and consultation with our team members, we have made the decision to update our position to 'strongly encourage' vaccination for our team members, rather than require it." - Dr Rob McCartney

The news comes only one year after Woolworths announced their mandatory vaccination policy in 2021.

