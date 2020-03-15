Woolworths to open for an hour in morning and only let elderly and those with a disability to shop.

In a bid to help those who are missing out on essential items, Woolworths supermarkets are putting temporary measures across their stores.

From tomorrow (Tuesday 17th March) until at least Friday, Woolworths Supermarkets will be opening exclusively for the elderly and those with a disability to shop from 7am to 8am, where permitted*.

The move has been prompted by the unprecedented demand in supermarkets over the past week, which has seen many elderly and vulnerable people in the community missing out on vital items they may need when they shop.

Woolworths Supermarkets will open to ​all customers from 8am. Access to the store prior to this time will require a relevant Government issued concession card*.

The revised opening hours are in place at this stage until this Friday (20th March), with Woolworths to review opening arrangements at that point.

Managing Director Claire Peters said: "While we’ll continue to do our very best to restock our stores during this period of unprecedented demand, we know many of our elderly customers have been missing out on essential items when they shop.

"This temporary measure will give them, and those with a disability, the opportunity to shop before ​our stores officially open - helping them obtain the ​essential ​items they need most in a less crowded environment.

“We continue to encourage all Australians to be mindful of those in our communities who might need extra help at this time. Now - more than ever - we need to be kind to each other, especially to those most vulnerable.

"We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused by the revised opening hours."