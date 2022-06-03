Woolworths To Phase Out 15c Reusable Bags

Woolworths has announced they will no longer sell 15c reusable plastic bags, come next year.

The change comes as NSW becomes the final state to ban single-use plastic bags in Australia, with the supermarket saying it will phase them out over the next year. Woolworths stopped handing out single use bags in Australia in 2018.

Customers who don’t bring their own bags will need to buy either 20c paper or the 99c fabric bags at the checkout.

Woolworths Managing Director Natalie Davis said eight out of 10 customers already brought their own bags to stores.

“We’ve seen a huge shift in shopping habits since we stopped giving out single-use plastic bags, with eight out of 10 customers now bringing their own bags from home,” Davis said.

“The reusable plastic bags have played their part and now it’s time to do away with selling plastic shopping bags at our checkouts for good.”

It’s expected the change will save more than 9000 tonnes of plastic from circulation each year.

Join Tom Tilley and co-hosts Jan Fran, Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.