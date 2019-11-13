Word And Mouth Are Looking For Young Locals To Join Their 2020 Committee

Apply now!

Article heading image for Word And Mouth Are Looking For Young Locals To Join Their 2020 Committee

If you're between the ages of 12-25 and would like to improve the Greater Shepparton region, why not join the Word and Mouth youth committee for 2020? 

Get involved in leadership, events management, positive change, volunteering and teamwork, to gain experience and develop valuable skillsets for 12 months from January to December.

Participants usually volunteer their time for around 2 hours once a week, and put on up to 8 local events each year with the aim to engage and benefit young people within the region. 

Applications close 9am, November 25th. Find out more at the Word and Mouth Facebook page

 

 

Miss the show? Catch up with Josiah & Elly...

Ebony Reeves

13 November 2019

Article by:

Ebony Reeves

word and mouth
volunteers
youth
Listen Live!
word and mouth
volunteers
youth
word and mouth
volunteers
youth
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs